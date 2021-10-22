Work begins on next phase of Lincoln County Hospital A&E department transformation
Work is about to begin on the next phase of the transformation of Lincoln County Hospital's emergency department, which will see the facility more than quadruple in size and provide twice as many bays for the sickest emergency patients.
Enabling works will being next week, to out to allow for work on the resuscitation zone to begin in spring next year.
It's being built on top of the current ambulance bay at the hospital, so visitors are being advised there will be some disruption as a new ambulance bay is created on the edge of the outpatients car park opposite the department.
Patients will still be able to park in the outpatients car park and also the main visitor car park at the hospital, but some of the entrances and exits may change.
Commenting on the development works, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said:
He added: "There will be some disruption and I would ask patients and visitors to follow all of the signage and to consider allowing a couple of extra minutes to their journey.
"We thank everyone for their co-operation and cannot emphasise enough how important this transformation is and how it is going to impact on the care and experience that we will be able to provide to our patients and their families."
The enabling works are due to start on Monday 25 October and are expected to be completed early next year.
It's part of a wider plan to transform the hospitals emergency department. In May this year, a new £3.5 million Urgent Treatment Centre opened alongside the existing A&E department, and it's treated thousands of patients so far.
Future phases of the development will include:
A new paediatrics area with its own dedicated waiting room, treatment cubicles and a sensory area for the youngest patients and their families.
Additional treatment rooms for mental health patients.
A new ambulance drop-off and bays created outside the front of the department with entrances directly into the resuscitation and majors areas.
Additional clinical space, meaning that the emergency department will be able to accept patients from ambulance crews with improved speed and safety.