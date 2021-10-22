Work is about to begin on the next phase of the transformation of Lincoln County Hospital's emergency department, which will see the facility more than quadruple in size and provide twice as many bays for the sickest emergency patients.

Enabling works will being next week, to out to allow for work on the resuscitation zone to begin in spring next year.

It's being built on top of the current ambulance bay at the hospital, so visitors are being advised there will be some disruption as a new ambulance bay is created on the edge of the outpatients car park opposite the department.

Patients will still be able to park in the outpatients car park and also the main visitor car park at the hospital, but some of the entrances and exits may change.

Commenting on the development works, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said:

This is a really exciting time and something that we need. This next phase will give us a resuscitation zone that is the right size and environment for our teams to provide the care that is needed for our sickest patients. It will be bigger and have everything you would expect from a state of the art resuscitation area. Andrew Morgan, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive

He added: "There will be some disruption and I would ask patients and visitors to follow all of the signage and to consider allowing a couple of extra minutes to their journey.

"We thank everyone for their co-operation and cannot emphasise enough how important this transformation is and how it is going to impact on the care and experience that we will be able to provide to our patients and their families."

The enabling works are due to start on Monday 25 October and are expected to be completed early next year.

It's part of a wider plan to transform the hospitals emergency department. In May this year, a new £3.5 million Urgent Treatment Centre opened alongside the existing A&E department, and it's treated thousands of patients so far.

Future phases of the development will include: