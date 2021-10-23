A sex offender has been jailed after trying to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Gordon Hughes, from East Yorkshire, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for breaching a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements put in place after a previous conviction.

The 67 year old appeared at Hull Crown Court.

Investigating Officer Jim Carlisle said that sex offenders are required to sign the sex offender register every year and there are then monitoring requirements which happen as part of this.

Declaring any new phone or computers are imperative and as such, two unregistered mobile phones were seized from Hughes and he was then arrested and swiftly charged. Whilst no child was harmed as the 67-year-old was talking to a decoy, any breaches are dealt with very promptly and effectively to prevent children and the community from coming into harm. Investigating Officer Jim Carlisle, Humberside Police

He added: "The Humberside Police Sex Offender Monitoring Unit [MOSOVO] will bring to justice any sex offender who we believe to be not complying with the terms of their orders.”