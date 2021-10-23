Police have stepped up patrols in Broomhall in Sheffield after a man was stabbed and shot.

Emergency services were called to Exeter Drive in the early hours of Saturday 23 October after residents heard shots being fired.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering gun shot injuries and stab wounds. He has since been discharged and is not co-operating with police.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.

A large scene remains in place in the local area as officers continue to carry out enquiries and build up a full picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident.