A 43-year-old man who died after an incident at a house in Rotherham has been named by police.

Kevin David Caster, was found seriously injured in High Hazel Crescent in Catcliffe on Tuesday 19th October. Emergency services were called to the scene but he died a short time after their arrival.

Test are ongoing to find out the cause of death.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on 21 October and has since been bailed.

Kevin’s family is being supported by specially trained officers and they ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

The initial post mortem examination has proved inconclusive so we will now await the results of further tests which will determine the exact cause of the Kevin’s death. Det Inspector John Fitzgibbons, South Yorkshire Police

Det Inspector Fitzgibbons added:"If anyone does have any information, I encourage you to share this with us. We are currently supporting his family at this devastating time - my thoughts go out to them.”