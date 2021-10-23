Warning after North Yorkshire residents targetted by fake police officer scam

North Yorkshire Police is warning residents to be on their guard after a surge in people being targetted by a scam in which a caller pretends to be a police officer.

The force says the caller tells the intended victim they are a "DC Thomas Daniels from Paddington Police Station" and urges them to hand over all their money for safekeeping - after the caller claims the victims bank card has been used fraudulently.

North Yorkshire Police said the 'key thing to remember' is that the police or your bank 'would never call you to move or withdraw money' and that is this happens you should 'hang up immediately.'

This is a scam we have seen a number of times over the years but people continue to fall victim because the scammers are so effective at manipulating their victims. They will often provide reassurance by getting other scammers to pose as different police officers and call the victims to further convince them the scam is legitimate. North Yorkshire Police Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer, Andy Fox

The police have issued these top tips to keep you safe: