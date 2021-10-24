Conservative candidate for NYPFCC role revealed

Zoe Metcalfe has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election next month.

Harrogate councillor Zoe, who has set up and run a children’s mental health charity, is a project manager for a property asset management company.

She has previously stood as a Parliamentary candidate and will campaign to replace PhilipAllott. Mr Allott resigned from the role following comments he made on women's safety after Sarah Everard's murder.

In an interview with BBC Radio York, he said that Ms Everard should never have "submitted" to the fake arrest by Wayne Couzens that led to her kidnap, rape and murder.

He also said women needed to be more "streetwise." His words sparked a national outcry and calls for his resignation.

Zoe Metcalfe says her campaign will focus on improving safety for women and girls across North Yorkshire, supporting victims of crime and tackling serious and organised crime.

“I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative Police, Fire and Crime Commissionercandidate for North Yorkshire,” Zoe said.

“I am passionate about making our communities and societies safe, especially for woman and girls, on the streets and at home, day and night.

“People living and working across North Yorkshire want to feel safe and have full confidence in their police and fire services.

“I can assure people I will stop at nothing to ensure both services are the best they can possibly be for the benefit of everyone across the county.”