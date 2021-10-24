Leeds gymnast calls for the sport to be included in the Paralympics

Play video

Video report by Helen Steel.

A gymnast from Leeds says more opportunities are needed for gymnasts with disabilities and wants the sport to become part of the Paralympics.

12-year-old Freya Hill became junior champion at this year's Disability British Championships.

Freya was diagnosed with ME, or Chronic fatigue syndrome, four years ago and had to stop all of her training.

Then just as she returned to the discipline, a vault accident left her with broken toe, thumb and jaw.

That night I was sat in the hospital until two in the morning - I thought - what's just happened? But I knew that I was going to get back into the gym. Freya Hill

Not even the pandemic stopped her training at home, but her condition does make things more difficult.

Every time she trains a bit harder or increases her hours she's very tearful and it's painful, we have to massage her legs but she won't ever stop. Suzanne Hill, Freya's mother

Freya is now campaigning for the feat to be included in the Paralympics and says it would be her dream to compete. Her coach is also supporting the move.