Three teenagers die after car collides with tree in Rotherham

Three teenagers have died after a car they were travelling in collided with a tree in Rotherham.

Police were called to the scene at 6.10pm on Sunday 24 October following reports of a collision involving one car, a white Ford Fiesta.

The scene at Kiveton Lane. Credit: ITV Calendar

The crash happened on a short 40mph stretch of country road between the villages of Kiveton Park and Todwick.

The three occupants, two-19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families are being supported by specialist officers.​

Detectives are appealing to the public for information.

Flowers have been left around the damaged tree in Kiveton Lane, which is about 100 yards from the edge of Kiveton Park village.

Flowers have been laid around the tree. Credit: ITV Calendar

The wreckage of the vehicle had been removed by daybreak on Monday and police had left the area but there was clear damage to the bark of the tree and part of a low wall nearby had been demolished.