Warning: This article contains details which some readers might find upsetting

The killer of 16-month-old Star Hobson described herself as "the number one psycho" in a now public Snapchat story.

In the video, Savannah Brockhill, 28, is seen and heard making threats to the "guys and girls" sending message and friend requests to her partner - Star's mum Frankie Smith.

She says: "She's not going to accept, especially tramps like you, and if you want to keep your kneecaps I suggest you stop sending her them."

She then turns to Frankie, seen in the background, and ends the video with a smile.

The text layered on top, alongside emojis of a red cross, a knife and a bomb, reads: "I am a psycho when it comes to my girlfriend, and wouldn't mind putting anyone in a chair for the rest of their life if they as much as look at her wrongly. Keep safe, don't message my girlfriend".

Savannah Brockhill makes threats in Snapchat video

This video contains distressing images Play video

Brockhill was today (14 December) found guilty of Star's murder at Bradford Crown Court after a six-week trial, while Smith, 20, was found guilty of causing or allowing the toddler’s death.

The two women inflicted fatal injuries on Star at her home in Keighley in September last year.

Alistair McDonald, prosecuting, told the jury Star had suffered a catalogue of injuries, including fractures to her shin, ribs and skull, as well as lacerations to a vein carrying blood between her leg and organs which leaked into her abdominal cavity.

He went on to say that almost half of Star’s blood had leaked into her abdomen from the ruptured vein and that the injuries she had suffered were "unsurvivable".

She had suffered such "catastrophic" injuries there was never any real chance of saving her life.

Another video shows the moment Brockhill called 999 about Star's injuries, which she claims happened while playing with other children in the house.

Brockhill describes Star as "floppy" and struggling to breathe

This video contains distressing images Play video

Star's great-grandfather, David Fawcett, described Brockhill as “pure evil”.

Speaking outside court, he said: “I just can’t believe she could do something like that to a baby girl.

“We were just a quiet, lovely family and she ascended from the bowels of hell and just completely devastated and wrecked our family.”

Mr Fawcett’s partner, Anita Smith, 70, was one of five people who reported concerns about Star to social services in the months leading up to her death.

Asked about the response of social services, postman Mr Fawcett, 61, said: “It’s disgusting because there were five referrals. Not one of them did anything.”

He said: “It’s just beyond belief, really.”

Asked whether social services had missed the “blindingly obvious”, Mr Fawcett, who is also Smith’s grandfather, said: “Yes.”

The pair will be sentenced tomorrow (15 December).