Covid passports have come into effect after MPs backed the government's plans as part of its Plan B restrictions, despite the Prime Minister suffering a Tory rebellion which included 14 of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire’s MPs voting against.

Boris Johnson had to rely on Labour votes to get his proposals - to show proof of Covid vaccination or a negative lateral flow test - approved, with 96 Conservative MPs opposing the plans.

The government won the contentious vote on Covid passports amid opposition from dozens of Tory backbenchers, with a majority of 369 to 126.

Conservative MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who voted against Covid passports:

Lee Anderson MP, Con, Ashfield

Ben Bradley MP, Con, Mansfield

Miriam Cates MP, Con, Penistone and Stocksbridge

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP, Con, Bassetlaw

Philip Davies MP, Con, Shipley

David Davis MP, Con, Haltemprice and Howden

Sir John Hayes MP, Con, South Holland and The Deepings

Sir Greg Knight MP, Con, East Yorkshire

Sir Edward Leigh MP, Con, Gainsborough

Karl McCartney MP, Con, Lincoln

Robbie Moore MP, Con, Keighley and Ilkley

Holly Mumby-Croft MP, Con, Scunthorpe

Andrew Percy MP, Con, Brigg and Goole

Julian Sturdy MP, Con, York Outer

MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who voted for Covid passports:

Labour MPs

Clive Betts MP, Lab, Sheffield South East

Gill Furniss MP, Lab, Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough

Louise Haigh MP, Lab, Sheffield, Heeley

Rachael Maskell MP, Lab, York Central

Stephanie Peacock MP, Lab, Barnsley East

Kim Leadbeater MP, Lab, Batley and Spen

Judith Cummins MP, Lab, Bradford South

Naz Shah MP, Lab, Bradford West

Edward Miliband MP, Lab, Doncaster North

Holly Lynch MP, Lab, Halifax

Karl Turner MP, Lab, Hull East

Hilary Benn MP, Lab, Leeds Central

Fabian Hamilton, Lab, Leeds North East

Barry Sheerman MP, Lab, Huddersfield

Diana Johnson MP, Lab, Hull North

Yvette Cooper MP, Lab, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Conservative MPs

Jason McCartney MP, Con, Colne Valley

Mark Eastwood MP, Con, Dewsbury

Nick Fletcher MP, Con, Don Valley

Graham Stuart MP, Con, Beverley and Holderness

Alec Shelbrooke MP, Con, Elmet and Rothwell

Lia Nici MP, Con, Great Grimsby

Andrew Jones MP, Con, Harrogate and Knaresborough

Matt Warman MP, Con, Boston and Skegness

Andrea Jenkyns MP, Con, Morley and Outwood

Alexander Stafford, Con, Rother Valley

Stuart Andrew MP, Con, Pudsey

Robert Goodwill MP, Con, Scarborough and Whitby

Nigel Adams MP, Con, Selby and Ainsty

Julian Smith MP, Con, Skipton and Ripon

Kevin Hollinrake MP, Con, Thirsk and Malton

Gareth Davies MP, Con, Grantham and Stamford

Dr Caroline Johnson MP, Con, Sleaford and North Hykeham

Craig Whittaker MP, Con, Calder Valley

Martin Vickers MP, Con, Cleethorpes

No vote recorded:

Imran Hussain MP, Lab, Bradford East

Imran Ahmad Khan, Independent, Wakefield

Dame Rosie Winterton MP, Lab, Doncaster Central

Jon Trickett MP, Lab, Hemsworth

Emma Hardy MP, Lab, Hull West and Hessle

Richard Burgon MP, Lab, Leeds East

Alex Sobel MP, Lab, Leeds North West

Rachel Reeves MP, Lab, Leeds West

Rishi Sunak MP, Con, Richmond

Paul Blomfield MP, Lab, Sheffield Central

Olivia Blake MP, Lab, Sheffield Hallam

John Healey MP, Lab, Wentworth and Dearne

Victoria Atkins MP, Con, Louth and Horncastle

Sarah Champion MP, Lab, Rotherham

This marks the largest rebellion of Mr Johnson's premiership so far, with Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown warning he has has until the summer to "turn the ship round" or risk a leadership challenge.

The vote means that from today, Wednesday, large venues must require customers to prove their Covid status before entry.

Covid passports will be required for:

Access to nightclubs

Access to indoor events with more than 500 attendees, such as music venues

Access to outdoor settings with more than 4,000 people, such as music festivals

Access to all settings with more than 10,000 attendees, for example, sports stadiums.

The PM also suffered the second-biggest rebellion of his leadership when MPs later voted on mandatory Covid vaccination for frontline NHS workers in England in order for them to remain in their jobs by April 2022.

A Labour backing ensured the vote passed, by 385 votes to 100 - including a rebellion of 61 Tory MPs.

MPs also approved the compulsory wearing of face coverings in most indoor locations.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the measures were "necessary."

"We can't be sure about the severity of the Omicron variant, but we can be certain that it's spreading and spreading fast, faster than any other variant and even if a smaller proportion of Omicron victims are hospitalised, the rapid advance of the virus through the population could see large numbers of people admitted to hospital during the months in which the NHS is under greatest pressure."