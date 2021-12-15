How Yorkshire and Lincolnshire MPs voted on Covid passports as Prime Minister suffers Tory rebellion

141221 NHS Covid app, PA
The vote means that from today, Wednesday, large venues must require customers to prove their Covid status before entry. Credit: PA Images

Covid passports have come into effect after MPs backed the government's plans as part of its Plan B restrictions, despite the Prime Minister suffering a Tory rebellion which included 14 of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire’s MPs voting against.

Boris Johnson had to rely on Labour votes to get his proposals - to show proof of Covid vaccination or a negative lateral flow test - approved, with 96 Conservative MPs opposing the plans.

The government won the contentious vote on Covid passports amid opposition from dozens of Tory backbenchers, with a majority of 369 to 126.

Conservative MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who voted against Covid passports:

  • Lee Anderson MP, Con, Ashfield

  • Ben Bradley MP, Con, Mansfield

  • Miriam Cates MP, Con, Penistone and Stocksbridge

  • Brendan Clarke-Smith MP, Con, Bassetlaw

  • Philip Davies MP, Con, Shipley

  • David Davis MP, Con, Haltemprice and Howden

  • Sir John Hayes MP, Con, South Holland and The Deepings

  • Sir Greg Knight MP, Con, East Yorkshire

  • Sir Edward Leigh MP, Con, Gainsborough

  • Karl McCartney MP, Con, Lincoln

  • Robbie Moore MP, Con, Keighley and Ilkley

  • Holly Mumby-Croft MP, Con, Scunthorpe

  • Andrew Percy MP, Con, Brigg and Goole

  • Julian Sturdy MP, Con, York Outer

MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who voted for Covid passports:

Labour MPs

  • Clive Betts MP, Lab, Sheffield South East

  • Gill Furniss MP, Lab, Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough

  • Louise Haigh MP, Lab, Sheffield, Heeley

  • Rachael Maskell MP, Lab, York Central

  • Stephanie Peacock MP, Lab, Barnsley East

  • Kim Leadbeater MP, Lab, Batley and Spen

  • Judith Cummins MP, Lab, Bradford South

  • Naz Shah MP, Lab, Bradford West

  • Edward Miliband MP, Lab, Doncaster North

  • Holly Lynch MP, Lab, Halifax

  • Karl Turner MP, Lab, Hull East

  • Hilary Benn MP, Lab, Leeds Central

  • Fabian Hamilton, Lab, Leeds North East

  • Barry Sheerman MP, Lab, Huddersfield

  • Diana Johnson MP, Lab, Hull North

  • Yvette Cooper MP, Lab, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Conservative MPs

  • Jason McCartney MP, Con, Colne Valley

  • Mark Eastwood MP, Con, Dewsbury

  • Nick Fletcher MP, Con, Don Valley

  • Graham Stuart MP, Con, Beverley and Holderness

  • Alec Shelbrooke MP, Con, Elmet and Rothwell

  • Lia Nici MP, Con, Great Grimsby

  • Andrew Jones MP, Con, Harrogate and Knaresborough

  • Matt Warman MP, Con, Boston and Skegness

  • Andrea Jenkyns MP, Con, Morley and Outwood

  • Alexander Stafford, Con, Rother Valley

  • Stuart Andrew MP, Con, Pudsey

  • Robert Goodwill MP, Con, Scarborough and Whitby

  • Nigel Adams MP, Con, Selby and Ainsty

  • Julian Smith MP, Con, Skipton and Ripon

  • Kevin Hollinrake MP, Con, Thirsk and Malton

  • Gareth Davies MP, Con, Grantham and Stamford

  • Dr Caroline Johnson MP, Con, Sleaford and North Hykeham

  • Craig Whittaker MP, Con, Calder Valley

  • Martin Vickers MP, Con, Cleethorpes

No vote recorded:

  • Imran Hussain MP, Lab, Bradford East

  • Imran Ahmad Khan, Independent, Wakefield

  • Dame Rosie Winterton MP, Lab, Doncaster Central

  • Jon Trickett MP, Lab, Hemsworth

  • Emma Hardy MP, Lab, Hull West and Hessle

  • Richard Burgon MP, Lab, Leeds East

  • Alex Sobel MP, Lab, Leeds North West

  • Rachel Reeves MP, Lab, Leeds West

  • Rishi Sunak MP, Con, Richmond

  • Paul Blomfield MP, Lab, Sheffield Central

  • Olivia Blake MP, Lab, Sheffield Hallam

  • John Healey MP, Lab, Wentworth and Dearne

  • Victoria Atkins MP, Con, Louth and Horncastle

  • Sarah Champion MP, Lab, Rotherham

This marks the largest rebellion of Mr Johnson's premiership so far, with Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown warning he has has until the summer to "turn the ship round" or risk a leadership challenge.

The vote means that from today, Wednesday, large venues must require customers to prove their Covid status before entry.

Covid passports will be required for:

  • Access to nightclubs

  • Access to indoor events with more than 500 attendees, such as music venues

  • Access to outdoor settings with more than 4,000 people, such as music festivals

  • Access to all settings with more than 10,000 attendees, for example, sports stadiums.

The PM also suffered the second-biggest rebellion of his leadership when MPs later voted on mandatory Covid vaccination for frontline NHS workers in England in order for them to remain in their jobs by April 2022.

A Labour backing ensured the vote passed, by 385 votes to 100 - including a rebellion of 61 Tory MPs.

MPs also approved the compulsory wearing of face coverings in most indoor locations.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the measures were "necessary."

"We can't be sure about the severity of the Omicron variant, but we can be certain that it's spreading and spreading fast, faster than any other variant and even if a smaller proportion of Omicron victims are hospitalised, the rapid advance of the virus through the population could see large numbers of people admitted to hospital during the months in which the NHS is under greatest pressure."