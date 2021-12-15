How Yorkshire and Lincolnshire MPs voted on Covid passports as Prime Minister suffers Tory rebellion
Covid passports have come into effect after MPs backed the government's plans as part of its Plan B restrictions, despite the Prime Minister suffering a Tory rebellion which included 14 of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire’s MPs voting against.
Boris Johnson had to rely on Labour votes to get his proposals - to show proof of Covid vaccination or a negative lateral flow test - approved, with 96 Conservative MPs opposing the plans.
The government won the contentious vote on Covid passports amid opposition from dozens of Tory backbenchers, with a majority of 369 to 126.
Conservative MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who voted against Covid passports:
Lee Anderson MP, Con, Ashfield
Ben Bradley MP, Con, Mansfield
Miriam Cates MP, Con, Penistone and Stocksbridge
Brendan Clarke-Smith MP, Con, Bassetlaw
Philip Davies MP, Con, Shipley
David Davis MP, Con, Haltemprice and Howden
Sir John Hayes MP, Con, South Holland and The Deepings
Sir Greg Knight MP, Con, East Yorkshire
Sir Edward Leigh MP, Con, Gainsborough
Karl McCartney MP, Con, Lincoln
Robbie Moore MP, Con, Keighley and Ilkley
Holly Mumby-Croft MP, Con, Scunthorpe
Andrew Percy MP, Con, Brigg and Goole
Julian Sturdy MP, Con, York Outer
MPs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire who voted for Covid passports:
Labour MPs
Clive Betts MP, Lab, Sheffield South East
Gill Furniss MP, Lab, Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
Louise Haigh MP, Lab, Sheffield, Heeley
Rachael Maskell MP, Lab, York Central
Stephanie Peacock MP, Lab, Barnsley East
Kim Leadbeater MP, Lab, Batley and Spen
Judith Cummins MP, Lab, Bradford South
Naz Shah MP, Lab, Bradford West
Edward Miliband MP, Lab, Doncaster North
Holly Lynch MP, Lab, Halifax
Karl Turner MP, Lab, Hull East
Hilary Benn MP, Lab, Leeds Central
Fabian Hamilton, Lab, Leeds North East
Barry Sheerman MP, Lab, Huddersfield
Diana Johnson MP, Lab, Hull North
Yvette Cooper MP, Lab, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
Conservative MPs
Jason McCartney MP, Con, Colne Valley
Mark Eastwood MP, Con, Dewsbury
Nick Fletcher MP, Con, Don Valley
Graham Stuart MP, Con, Beverley and Holderness
Alec Shelbrooke MP, Con, Elmet and Rothwell
Lia Nici MP, Con, Great Grimsby
Andrew Jones MP, Con, Harrogate and Knaresborough
Matt Warman MP, Con, Boston and Skegness
Andrea Jenkyns MP, Con, Morley and Outwood
Alexander Stafford, Con, Rother Valley
Stuart Andrew MP, Con, Pudsey
Robert Goodwill MP, Con, Scarborough and Whitby
Nigel Adams MP, Con, Selby and Ainsty
Julian Smith MP, Con, Skipton and Ripon
Kevin Hollinrake MP, Con, Thirsk and Malton
Gareth Davies MP, Con, Grantham and Stamford
Dr Caroline Johnson MP, Con, Sleaford and North Hykeham
Craig Whittaker MP, Con, Calder Valley
Martin Vickers MP, Con, Cleethorpes
No vote recorded:
Imran Hussain MP, Lab, Bradford East
Imran Ahmad Khan, Independent, Wakefield
Dame Rosie Winterton MP, Lab, Doncaster Central
Jon Trickett MP, Lab, Hemsworth
Emma Hardy MP, Lab, Hull West and Hessle
Richard Burgon MP, Lab, Leeds East
Alex Sobel MP, Lab, Leeds North West
Rachel Reeves MP, Lab, Leeds West
Rishi Sunak MP, Con, Richmond
Paul Blomfield MP, Lab, Sheffield Central
Olivia Blake MP, Lab, Sheffield Hallam
John Healey MP, Lab, Wentworth and Dearne
Victoria Atkins MP, Con, Louth and Horncastle
Sarah Champion MP, Lab, Rotherham
This marks the largest rebellion of Mr Johnson's premiership so far, with Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown warning he has has until the summer to "turn the ship round" or risk a leadership challenge.
The vote means that from today, Wednesday, large venues must require customers to prove their Covid status before entry.
Covid passports will be required for:
Access to nightclubs
Access to indoor events with more than 500 attendees, such as music venues
Access to outdoor settings with more than 4,000 people, such as music festivals
Access to all settings with more than 10,000 attendees, for example, sports stadiums.
The PM also suffered the second-biggest rebellion of his leadership when MPs later voted on mandatory Covid vaccination for frontline NHS workers in England in order for them to remain in their jobs by April 2022.
A Labour backing ensured the vote passed, by 385 votes to 100 - including a rebellion of 61 Tory MPs.
MPs also approved the compulsory wearing of face coverings in most indoor locations.
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the measures were "necessary."
"We can't be sure about the severity of the Omicron variant, but we can be certain that it's spreading and spreading fast, faster than any other variant and even if a smaller proportion of Omicron victims are hospitalised, the rapid advance of the virus through the population could see large numbers of people admitted to hospital during the months in which the NHS is under greatest pressure."