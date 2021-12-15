Play video

Report by ITV Calendar's Katie Oscroft

More than 100 laid-off factory workers have been given a sprinkle of some much-needed Christmas cheer after a huge fire tore through their workplace near Hull.

Thousands of pounds has been raised and dozens of presents donated to support staff at Hessle's Bridgewood plastics factory, who say they don't know when - or if - they will get paid.

Although workers face an uncertain future while the factory remains closed, people living near the site have rallied to show their support.

Every toy is brand new. None of it is secondhand, and people have gone out and bought brand new toys to donate to make sure that the families of Bridgewood at least have a smile on their face at Christmas. We've all been laid off with no idea what's in the future and whether we're going to get paid or not. We've got three weeks leading up to Christmas with no pay whatsoever. John Smith, who has worked at the factory for 15 years

Former Bridgewood UK worker Ash Chatterton said: "What these men and women are going through has come at the worst time possible, right on Christmas.

"These are the reasons you go to work because you want to make sure their Christmases are as special as they can be."