Life sentence for 'pure evil' partner guilty of baby Star Hobson's murder

ITV News Correspondent Sangita Lal reports on the tragic murder of Star Hobson, who had endured a campaign of physical and psychological abuse leading up to her death

Warning: This article contains details which some readers might find upsetting

The "pure evil" woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson has been told she must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill, 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court this afternoon, alongside Star's mother, 20-year-old Frankie Smith, who was handed an eight-year sentence for causing or allowing her daughter's death.

The pair, who judge Mrs Justice Lambert described as being in a "toxic relationship" full of "pointless and self-absorbed rows", inflicted fatal injuries on Star at their home in Keighley last September.

Sentencing them, she said: "Her short life was marked by neglect, cruelty and injury. She was murdered by you, Savannah Brockhill. Frankie Smith, it was your role, as her mother, to protect Star from harm. You have been convicted by this jury of failing to protect her and, thereby, allowing her death."

During the six-week trial, the court heard how Star was subjected to "kicking and stamping" as well as a "slam choke" in order to "toughen her up".

The toddler vomited large amounts of brown fluid in an ambulance prior to being rushed to hospital and died soon after.

Alistair McDonald, prosecuting, told the jury Star had suffered a catalogue of injuries, including fractures to her shin, ribs and skull.

The physical injuries that Star suffered during her life are only part, if a significant part, of the tragic story of her life. She was also treated with at best callous indifference by you both and on many occasions with frank cruelty. Mrs Justice Lambert, Judge

In a now-public Snapchat video, Brockhill described herself as a “psycho” and threatened to put anyone who messages her girlfriend “in a chair for the rest of their lives”.

She can also be heard blaming Star’s injuries on an accident which happened while playing with other children in the 999 call made shortly before her death.

"She's just gone a little bit floppy to be honest with you"

Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, described Brockhill as “pure evil”, and said he couldn't believe she could do something like that to a baby girl.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said the case is "shocking and heartbreaking," adding: "We must protect children from these barbaric crimes and ensure lessons are learned."