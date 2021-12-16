Ripon man scammed out of house deposit by fraudsters posing as courier

Play video

Report by ITV Calendar's Victoria Whittam

Christmas shoppers are being scammed out of thousands of pounds by fraudsters posing as courier firms, police and trading standards groups in Yorkshire have warned.

Officers say scammers are preying on people’s vulnerability and Covid fears as many continue to rely on online shopping instead of returning to the high street.

Thomas Spencer from Wath near Ripon had been waiting for a delivery when he received a text message asking him to reschedule his parcel, but when he clicked the link it took him through to a cloned website, and the mistake cost him the money he had been saving for a house deposit.

Mr Spencer said: ​​”I got a text message saying I had a parcel and I had to pay for the re-delivery, and I was expecting a parcel. I even told my mum that she needed to stay at home because I didn't want to pay another pound.

"I filled in the tracker and it said I had missed the delivery on 14 December, and to reschedule you need to put your phone number, date of birth and address in, and when you continue, your sort code and account number.

"I got a phone call from NatWest fraud team, saying someone had tried to access my account and they basically said, if I didn’t act then, my money could be taken. Initially I asked if they were NatWest and they called me back from the NatWest number, so anyone would think it was the NatWest team trying to help you out."

Thomas' real bank managed to intervene and stopped £2,500 from being taken, but the scammers had already removed £1,600 from the account.

I think it's disgusting that these people can take advantage of anybody, any age. I was led to believe that it was quite simple to guard against, but now I have heard Thomas' story, I can see how easy it is to fall foul of these people. You feel quite stupid and upset, it's all the money I worked for and it goes, just like that. Paul Spencer, Thomas' dad

In a statement, Natwest said: "Criminals are taking advantage of an increase in home deliveries and are using text messages to steal customer details. If in any doubt, don’t click on links or download files and never enter any bank details."

Meanwhile, courier Hermes said: "We’re aware of ongoing phishing attempts… where individuals are receiving a text message including a link to pay for parcel delivery. We would never ask for payment in this way."

To get a text message to say you have missed a delivery is not unusual, and I can see why people would answer that message. What I would say is if any message asks you for personal details, especially bank details or the three digit verification code on the rear, exercise extreme caution. Andy Fox, North Yorkshire Police Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer

Spot the signs of scams - tips from Citizens Advice

It might be a scam if:

It seems too good to be true – for example, a holiday that’s much cheaper than you’d expect

Someone you don’t know contacts you unexpectedly

You suspect you’re not dealing with a real company – for example, if there’s no postal address

You’ve been asked to transfer money quickly

You've been asked to pay in an unusual way – for example, by iTunes vouchers or through a transfer service like MoneyGram or Western Union

You’ve been asked to give away personal information like passwords or PINs

You haven't had written confirmation of what's been agreed

Phishing and spoof emails - advice from North Yorkshire Police: