Visiting restricted at Linconshire hospitals as Omicron fears grow

Visiting arrangements are being tightened at hospitals in Lincolnshire from today (16 December) in response to the raised Covid threat level.

General visiting is being restricted with the exception of end of life patients, maternity, paediatrics and neonatal services.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust says the restrictions will help to restrict footfall within hospitals and wards, which will massively reduce the risk that Covid-19 - especially the Omicron variant - presents to patients who are vulnerable.

We know that this decision will be upsetting for those who have loved ones in hospital, especially over the Christmas period, but we must prioritise the safety of our patients and staff at this time and do not take these decisions lightly. Please be kind and understanding with our teams who are going above and beyond to care for their patients. Director of Nursing for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Dr Karen Dunderdale

The decision comes after Chief Medical Officers raised the UK's Covid threat level to four on Sunday.

The trust says wards will be offering the opportunity for patients to speak to loved ones over Skype or FaceTime where possible.

The exceptions to the restrictions on visiting are:

Compassionate grounds

Visiting patients who are towards the end of life

Other exceptional circumstances for those who act as a carer and can support a patient’s recovery (for e.g. dementia, learning disabilities, autism, mental health)

Maternity

The maternity department can support one birthing partner to attend the birth and a partner to visit women and their baby either antenatal or postnatal

Visiting hours on maternity wards is 1pm-7pm

Children are still not able to attend the hospitals to visit patients at this time

Partners can attend all hospital maternity appointments

Women and partners are encouraged to perform lateral flow tests prior to appointments

Paediatrics and neonatal services

Parents who do not show the symptoms of infection can visit their children on children’s wards and neonatal units

Parents with a baby in neonatal care have access 24 hours a day. This includes overnight stays where accommodation allows

Any exceptions will be made on a case by case basis

The trust says the new rules will be reviewed on a regular basis.