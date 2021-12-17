Hospitality industry counts the cost of cancelled bookings

Play video

It should arguably be the busiest time of the year for our region's hospitality industry.

But many who work in bars and restaurants fear they are on the brink of another incredibly challenging time as celebrations and parties are cancelled.

One restaurant owner in Beverley told us that more than 80 per cent of his reservations have been cancelled in the last week and tonight - on what should be so-called Mad Friday - he has little more than a handful of bookings. Astrid Quinn reports.