Mrs Christmas spreads cheer despite her famous dinner being cancelled

Every year, Gloria Stewart - better known as Mrs Christmas - puts on a lavish party for lonely or vulnerable elderly people in Sheffield.

This year's festive bash was cancelled with just two days to go due to Covid.

Nevertheless though, if the guests could not come to celebrate Christmas, Mrs Christmas and her team of volunteers decided to go to them instead.

Hamper is hand delivered by Mrs Christmas

She's been delivering hampers around the Steel City - and it means the world to people like Brenda Murcott who has dementia and was looking forward, amongst other things, to a knees up.

Gloria says that whilst she is bitterly disappointed, she understands the need to keep both the guests - and herself and volunteers safe.

Gloria, her team and of course, her guests just hope the party will go ahead next year.