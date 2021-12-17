Passports, cancellations and reduced capacity at festive matches

At present more than half the Premier League matches are off this weekend. There's also a number in the Football League postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks as well.

So far there are five games involving teams in our region that are off, two in League One - Lincoln's game with Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday against Accrington.

And in League Two, three casualties being Bradford's trip to Carlisle, Mansfield's game at Forest Green and Scunthorpe against Bristol Rovers.

Meanwhile, tonight's Championship match between Barnsley and West Brom at Oakwell is the first game in the region where proof of vaccinations or negative tests will be checked as fans enter the stadium.

Further ahead, Leeds Rhinos have announced they will voluntarily reduce the capacity for Headingley Stadium for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day against Wakefied to 9,999.

The club has already sold 6,500 for the traditional friendly clash which kicks off at 11.30am. There will be limits on all remaining standing and seating positions and there will be no option to purchase tickets on match day - it will be advance purchase only.

Back to Bradford City and the postponement is due to a number of Covid cases in the city camp, meaning Derek Adams' side are unable to field a team to fulfil the fixture.

Full information on the re-arranged fixture, in addition to ticketing details, will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile Leeds United have said on twitter that all fans must complete a 'covid declaration' before attending their games and must 'be prepared' to show vaccination status or negative test result.

Unvaccinated players are thought to be one of the reasons behind football's coronavirus fixture crisis, which has seen scores of games cancelled ahead of the usually congested Christmas match schedule.

https://www.itv.com/news/2021-12-17/why-is-the-vaccine-uptake-in-english-football-players-lower-than-the-uk-average