Play video

Two women, aged 17 and 45, arrested on suspicion of murder after the 'frozen' body of a newborn baby was discovered at a property in Doncaster have been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to Norman Crescent in Rossington at 12:15pm on 16 December along with the ambulance service, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes left at the scene in Rossington

Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson said: "This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those further afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened.

"At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case.

"There is a cordon in place on Norman Crescent in the Rossington area while our officers carry out their work, and therefore we are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time."