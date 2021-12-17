Yorkshire County Cricket Club has announced an 'open call' for applications for both its Head Coach and a number of non-executive director positions on its board.

The Head Coach – who will report into the interim Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket, Darren Gough – will have overall responsibility for the performance and management of the First Team.

The appointment will in addition oversee a new coaching team and support staff who will be responsible for the Second XI, Academy and Pathways. Applications for a number of coaching positions will be advertised in due course.

The Club is also looking to recruit up to six non-executive directors who are 'representative of the communities the Club serves, who are committed to the Board’s aim to tackle discrimination and racism, passionate about excellent governance, and willing to offer a range of professional skills and experience'.

Applications for non-executive directors from a range of backgrounds and skillsets are welcomed, and the club is seeking permission to amend its rules to appoint NEDs from a wider pool of members and non-members.

Lord Patel, the Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club said the roles would play a crucial part in the development of an inclusive and welcoming culture at the club.

There is a lot of work to be done to ensure that Yorkshire County Cricket Club is a Club for everyone. We are committed to fostering excellence throughout the team, and we need people at the Club who believe in the process we are undertaking and want to be part of it.