Man dies on M1 motorway near Wakefield

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M1 near Wakefield where a man died after being hit by several vehicles.

Officers were called to the southbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 38 and 39, near Woolley Edge Services at around 8:45pm last night (Friday 17 December) after reports of a body in the road.

The road was closed for several hours and emergency services confirmed that the male had died.

Detectives say that there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances relating to the death.