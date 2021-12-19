FA investigates alleged racist abuse during Leeds’ home match with Arsenal
The Football Association is investigating the alleged racist abuse directed at Arsenal's bench by a Leeds fan during Saturday's Premier League game.
Referee Andre Marriner halted play in the 34th minute to consult with match officials after the incident had been reported and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the game that some unnamed substitutes had been targeted.
Leeds condemned the abuse following their 4-1 defeat and said in a statement that one arrest had been made in relation to the incident
The Premier League, which announced new enhanced anti-discrimination protocols at the start of the season, including permanent bans for anybody found guilty of discriminatory abuse, is understood to be supporting the investigation.