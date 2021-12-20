Motorists in Hull are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys due to an incident on the A63.

The traffic lights on the A63/A1165 Garrison Roundabout remain out of action following a collision on Saturday 18 December.

National Highways is unable to install temporary lights, meaning vehicles heading south on the A1165 are currently unable to use the roundabout to travel west along the A63.

Vehicles are being diverted eastbound to the neighbouring Mount Pleasant North roundabout where they can turn around and continue westbound.

National Highways Operations Manager Andy Kippax said:

The Garrison Roundabout is a complex one with many signals which means we're not in a position to replace them with temporary lights until the permanent ones can be fixed. Ordinarily, traffic coming down the A1165 to turn right would cross the A63. Unfortunately, that manoeuvre is not possible without the lights in place. Andy Kippax, National Highways Operations Manager

He added: "While we work to resolve the issue, traffic will need to take a short 500-metre diversion eastbound to then turn at the next roundabout.

"Hedon Road, running parallel to the A63, is also available for eastbound traffic."