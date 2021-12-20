Hull motorists advised to allow extra time for journeys due to A63 Garrison Roundabout incident
Motorists in Hull are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys due to an incident on the A63.
The traffic lights on the A63/A1165 Garrison Roundabout remain out of action following a collision on Saturday 18 December.
National Highways is unable to install temporary lights, meaning vehicles heading south on the A1165 are currently unable to use the roundabout to travel west along the A63.
Vehicles are being diverted eastbound to the neighbouring Mount Pleasant North roundabout where they can turn around and continue westbound.
National Highways Operations Manager Andy Kippax said:
He added: "While we work to resolve the issue, traffic will need to take a short 500-metre diversion eastbound to then turn at the next roundabout.
"Hedon Road, running parallel to the A63, is also available for eastbound traffic."