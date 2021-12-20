A murder investigation has been launched in Lincolnshire after a 52-year-old man died following an assault at a property in Spalding.

Police received reports the man had suffered serious injuries at a property in Cygnet Court at 1.10am on Monday 20 December.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police is linking the incident with another serious assault in which a 46-year-old man also suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains. That incident was reported at 12.26am on Monday, December 20 and happened at an address in Bowditch Road.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents and remains in custody.

He will be questioned in due course.

Officers are at both properties while we carry out our investigations. We believe these men were all known to one another. Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died. We are appealing for anyone who was in either of the areas that these incidents happened and witnessed anything to contact us on 101. Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, Lincolnshire Police

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police by calling 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.