Three polar bear cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park have been treated to a special birthday party.

On Saturday, staff at the park celebrated Indiana, Yuma and Tala's second birthdays with a giant multi-tier cake, made up of watermelons and frozen fish, topped off with whipped cream and berries.

Not your typical birthday cake, but one fit for a polar bear!

Credit: YWP

The animal ranger team took hours constructing the cake, which was devoured by the cubs before it toppled over a short time later.

Credit: YWP

Flocke and her cubs thoroughly enjoyed their extra special birthday this year. They really loved their cake. It was wonderful to see them so settled in enjoying their second birthday party here. Kim Wilkins, Carnivore Team Leader, Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The cubs, along with mum, Flocke arrived from France in June after it was recommended as the best home for them by the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

They have since settled into their new 4-acre home, Project Polar 2, while bachelor boys Sisu, Luka, Nobby and Hamish reside in the 10-acre Project Polar reserve.

The arrival of the four polar bears brought the park’s total number up to eight, which makes Project Polar the largest polar bear centre outside of Canada.

Project Polar is a dynamic project that brings together polar bear welfare, conservation and awareness and research to benefit the species in the wild and advance welfare in zoos and wildlife parks.