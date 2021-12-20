Play video

Video report by ITV Calendar's Katie Oscroft

Health chiefs in North Yorkshire are warning that another wave of Covid-19 may stretch the NHS more than at any other time during the pandemic.

Wards at Harrogate District Hospital are already full and it's feared staff shortages could get worse if medics fall ill themselves, with coronavirus cases at an all time high.

ITV has been behind the scenes at Harrogate District Hospital, where staff say they are 'tired', stretched, and nervous about the wave of covid infections they're expecting this winter.

The hospital's chief executive, Steve Russell, says there is a great amount of anxiety among staff members.

In the first instance, the uncertainty was the thing that caused a huge amount of anxiety because so much was unknown. Now we know what we know. You can't un-know that. And so we've got a better idea of the pressures that we might face, but not yet of the scale that we might see. And I think it's fair to say that knowledge causes great anxiety for colleagues. Steve Russell Chief Executive, Harrogate District Hospital

Staff at Harrogate District Hospital say they are 'tired' and jaded'

Doctors and nurses at Harrogate District Hospital are already working flat out, seeing more patients than even before covid in A&E and staff shortages are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

Stephanie Davis is a matron at the hospital, she says this most recent Covid-19 wave is daunting.

Trying to remain positive, a bit jaded, really. And it's quite daunting in terms of, you know, the media coverage and the likelihood of how busy we are going to be in this wave of Covid. Stephanie Davis, Matron

Staff at the hospital say prior to the pandemic, they would average at around 130 to 140 patients a day. Now number exceeds 200 patients a day.

Dr Matt Shepherd is a consultant at Harrogate's emergency department, he's urging everyone to be sensible.

My ask of everybody is do sensible things; wear masks when you're in close proximity to other people, limit mixing with people as much as you can. Accepting that this is a family time of year and we all need to see our families, but really, really key is to get that booster dose of the vaccine because that is a protection to reduce the severity of COVID. Dr Matt Shepherd Consultant, Emergency Medicine

Harrogate's Covid infection rate has jumped by more than 25% in just three days amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The weekly rate per 100,000 people currently stands at 476 - up sharply from 376.

This equates to around 110 new cases per day and comes as people are being urged to think carefully about social events this Christmas as a further rise in infections is expected.

25% Jump in Harrogate Covid infection rate in just three days

Richard Webb, director of health and adult services at North Yorkshire County Council, said the area was now facing a "race against time" to prepare for a similar surge in cases seen in other areas of the country.

If we follow previous patterns, and what's happening in London, it won't be long before we are seeing high numbers of Omicron cases here in North Yorkshire. "Even the most optimistic Government modelling is now projecting many more cases in January and February and we face the possibility of many more hospital admissions and sadly many more deaths. Richard Webb, director of health and adult services at North Yorkshire County Council

He added: "Living with Covid means responding quickly to deal with a new variant. We need to act now to buy time".

People in the area are being advised to take a lateral flow test before mixing socially with others, and get their booster vaccination, if invited to do so.

Firefighters have now been drafted in to deliver doses at sites across North Yorkshire.

In Harrogate, vaccines are being made available by appointments and walk-ins at several pharmacy sites as well as Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground and Ripon Racecourse.

For more information on how to book your booster in North Yorkshire, head to the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group website.