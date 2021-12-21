A man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s have been found dead at a house in Skipton.

Their bodies were discovered by North Yorkshire police officers who were called to an incident at Regent Crescent at around 7.30am today (Tuesday 21 December).

A man in his 30s, who was known to the victims, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody, and at this time police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Steve Menzies, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Local residents will understandably be shocked to hear about this tragic incident. Although the investigation is at an early stage, a man has been arrested, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are conducting reassurance patrols in the area, and anyone with concerns can speak to them. I’d also ask anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Police family liaison officers are providing support to those affected, and people are asked to respect their privacy.