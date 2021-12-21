Murder investigation launched after body found in Harrogate flat
A murder investigation is underway in Harrogate after a man was found dead in his flat.
Officers were called to Mayfield Grove at around 11.30pm on Monday 20 December after reports that a man had died.
Three men - two in their 30s and one in his 20s - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team.