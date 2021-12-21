Pair guilty of murdering 33-year-old man in 'cowardly and brutal' attack

Two men have been found guilty of killing a 33-year-old man in Grimsby after stabbing him with a gardening tool.

Luke Teague, aged 39 from Grimsby and 40-year-old Stephen Beach from Scunthorpe were convicted of murdering Stephen Bellamy at Hull Crown Court.

The court heard that the pair seriously assaulted Stephen in an attack on Rutland Street following an argument. Beach stabbed him inflicting serious injuries to his head. The two men then fled the scene.

Play video

Mr Bellamy died in hospital a few days later.

Detective Superintendent Christine Calvert said: “This was a brutal and cowardly crime carried out by Beach and Teague and it will have understandably shocked and saddened the community. I hope these individuals are now facing a significant prison sentence, and this goes some way to providing closure for Stephen’s family, and offers reassurance to the community that the pair cannot cause any further harm.”

Police guard the scene at Rutland Street in Grimsby

The pair are due to be sentenced on Thursday 13 January, 2022.