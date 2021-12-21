Residents urged to stay indoors as firefighters tackle large blaze in Leeds

Play video

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at industrial premises in Leeds.

Five crews from across the city and an aerial appliance from Bradford were called to the scene at around 10.38am this morning (Tuesday 21 December).

West Yorkshire Fire Service said in a statement: "Fire crews are in attendance at a single story commercial building on Barras Garth Road, Upper Wortley. Crews and an aerial appliance are in attendance. No reports of any injuries."

Large plumes of smoke can be seen from miles around as residents are being advised to stay inside and make sure their windows and doors are closed.

Road closures are also in place with people being advised to avoid the area.