Video report by ITV Calendar's Chris Kiddey

A 100-year-old World War Two veteran in Doncaster has been inundated with Christmas cards after a campaign to bring him some festive cheer.

Stan Vickers, who fought in North Africa, didn't expect to get many cards this Christmas as he has no surviving relatives.

But after an appeal from the armed forces charity SSAFA, well - wishers from all around the country responded to the social media appeal.

At the last count, Stan had received more than 400 cards and presents - and still they keep on coming!