Multi-million pound works to install flood defences in Victoria Pier and Humber Dock Basin have been completed, with the frontages set to reopen to the public on Thursday 23 December.

The £42 million pound Humber: Hull Frontage scheme, which has been funded by the Environment Agency, will provide tidal flooding protection to 130,000 houses in Hull.

The old flood wall has been removed and a raised promenade has been constructed behind the new defence wall, with glazed sections added into the wall to allow passers-by views of the estuary.

Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council, said:

Hull has the second-highest number of properties at flood risk in the UK outside of London, with 98 per cent of the city defined as at “high risk” of flooding. This risk will only increase with the effects of climate change and rising sea levels, therefore construction of flood defences for the city is crucial. Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council

He added: "The Environment Agency have worked closely with the council, local businesses and residents to ensure the scheme has been designed in a way which responds to the local environment and maintains the city’s connection to the Humber.

"We all have a role to play in ensuring the city is resilient and the completion of these vital flood defences is a significant step in the right direction."

Teams will remain on site until early next year, when they will be cleaning the area and removing the last of the safety fencing.

Environment Agency Area Flood Risk Manager, Paul Stockhill said:

It is great to see the Humber Hull Frontage project drawing to a conclusion. This investment will help reduce the risk of flooding to thousands of homes and businesses in Hull. Paul Stockhill, Environment Agency Area Flood Risk Manager

He added: "We have worked closely with colleagues at Hull City Council to ensure our work compliments the fantastic public spaces in Hull, and hope residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the waterfront we have helped create."