Charles Darwin the viral tortoise turns on University of Lincoln Christmas lights
The University of Lincoln's Christmas lights have been switched on by a very special guest this year.
In a social media video, Charles Darwin the tortoise can be seen pressing the all important button to brighten up the tree.
He's also said to have been enjoyed a "festive meal" with his friends.
The video ends with a message saying: "Merry Christmas from all at the University of Lincoln".
It wasn't the tortoise's first social media outing either - back in 2015, he shot to stardom after officially opened the university's new science lab alongside presenter Chris Packham.