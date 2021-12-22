The University of Lincoln's Christmas lights have been switched on by a very special guest this year.

In a social media video, Charles Darwin the tortoise can be seen pressing the all important button to brighten up the tree.

He's also said to have been enjoyed a "festive meal" with his friends.

The video ends with a message saying: "Merry Christmas from all at the University of Lincoln".

Credit: University of Lincoln

It wasn't the tortoise's first social media outing either - back in 2015, he shot to stardom after officially opened the university's new science lab alongside presenter Chris Packham.