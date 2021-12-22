Man jailed for life for 'cowardly' murder of Jason Joseph Clark in Hull

A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the murder of 40-year-old Jason Joseph Clark.

On Friday 26 November, a jury unanimously found Patrick Sean Clayton Jnr guilty of brutally stabbing Mr Clark at least 15 times at a block of flats on Beech Close, Hull in March.

The 26-year-old was sentenced on Tuesday 21 December, and will serve a minimum of 23 years.

Patrick Clayton Jnr admitted killing Mr Clark whilst giving evidence during the three-week trial. Coupled with overwhelming evidence gathered during the police operation, the jury returned their verdicts in approximately an hour.

No amount of time in prison for Patrick Clayton Jnr will ever bring back Jason Clark for his loved ones, but I hope now the case is finalised and sentence imposed, it goes some way to bringing his family and friends closure. It was a despicable and lawless crime, which he will now have plenty of time to reflect on behind bars. Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor, Humberside Police

He added: "I’d like to thank Jason Clark’s family, the community and my team for their support throughout this investigation."

On sentencing, Judge Thackery described the attack as 'cowardly' and 'premeditated' on 'someone with little chance to defend himself'.