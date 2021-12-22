Curry house customers are being urged to get a booster with their bhaji and a jab with their jalfrezi as a restaurant becomes the latest coronavirus vaccination site.

MyLahore’s flagship restaurant in Bradford is the first eatery to take part in a national programme to increase vaccine availability in response to the threat of the Omicron variant.

It is one of the dozens of pop-up sites which have been operating alongside thousands of permanent NHS centres as part of the expanded vaccination drive.

The first drop-in sessions will be available between 5pm and 9pm tonight (23 December).

Experts will be on hand to discuss the benefits of getting vaccinated. Credit: ITV Calendar

Experts will be on hand to discuss the benefits of getting vaccinated in a move organisers hope will reach groups who might not otherwise have come forward for their booster or even a first jab.

Play video

We all have a part to play in the race to protect people from Omicron, which is why we’ve decided to put on this clinic for our customers, alongside the opportunity to talk to clinical experts so that they can get trusted information beforehand. I’m urging people from all communities to come forward and have your Covid-19 vaccine so we can keep our families safe. Ishfaq Farooq, Director of MyLahore

The NHS said it was also offering pop-up clinics in shopping centres, Christmas markets, sports stadiums, racecourses, fire stations, theatres and even at a steam museum.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said: "This is a fantastic initiative from the team at MyLahore restaurant and a testament to the community spirit of people in Bradford and across the country, pulling together for our national mission to get all eligible adults boosted in time for the New Year.

"It is wonderful to see pop-up vaccination sites opening at other popular locations in the UK, making it easier than ever to Get Boosted Now. Please, do not delay – book your lifesaving booster jab to secure vital protection for yourself and your loved ones."

MyLahore is the first eatery to get on board as a pop-up vaccination clinic. Credit: ITV Calendar

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “Omicron cases are worryingly high so there is no reason to delay – if you haven’t done so you should get boosted now.

“NHS staff are putting on new sites all the time to make it as convenient as possible – you can even pick up a booster with a bhaji in Bradford.