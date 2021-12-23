25,000 children in Yorkshire and the Humber at risk of eviction this winter

It's been estimated that over 25,000 children living in privately rented homes in Yorkshire and the Humber are at risk of being evicted this winter.

The polling which was carried for the charity by YouGov for the charity Shelter found that 13,000 private renting families in the region had received an eviction notice in the last month or are currently behind on their rent, putting them in real danger of losing their home.

Credit: PA Images

From the same polling, Shelter estimates that almost 1,300 children in Yorkshire and the Humber, along with their families, have already been evicted or removed from their homes in the last three months.

With the eviction ban now over and the £65 million fund for rent arrears not enough to reach everyone struggling, the charity is concerned even more eviction notices will start rolling in as living costs rise and debts mount for many.

Shelter’s research also showing that in Yorkshire and the Humber:

76% would struggle to find another privately rented home this winter if they lost theirs.

15% say their children know they are struggling to pay rent.

7% say their children worry about becoming homeless.

According to the latest government figures 1,460 children are already homeless in Yorkshire and the Humber, and many of them will be spending Christmas day with their families in shoddy emergency hostels and run-down B&Bs.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “No child should have to worry about losing their home this Christmas, let alone 25,000. But so many families in Yorkshire and the Humber will spend every day with the threat of eviction looming over them, not knowing if they will still have a home next year.

Eviction notices have started dropping on doormats and our services are working round the clock to help families who have nowhere else to go. Like it has before - the government needs to intervene to keep people safe in their homes. We urgently need more support for renters to protect them from eviction this winter. Polly Neate

“Thousands of families are teetering on a cliff edge. It’s only with the public’s support that we’ll be able to keep answering calls and help as many of them as possible keep the bailiffs at bay.”