Doncaster dad admits dangerous dog charge after 12-day-old baby mauled to death

A father whose newborn son was killed by the family pet has admitted being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

Elon Ellis-Joynes was 12 days old when he was attacked by a Chow-Chow-cross at his home in Doncaster on September 13 2020.

Elon's parents, 28-year-old Abigail Ellis and 36-year-old Steven Joynes of Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, were both charged following the incident.

Today (23 December), Joynes pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to a charge of being the owner of a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control.

Ellis, who also appeared in court on Thursday, denied the same charge at a previous hearing and is due to go on trial on 11 July.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said another hearing will take place on 11 February when further decisions about the case will be made.

Judge Richardson bailed both defendants but told Joynes: "All sentencing options, including being sent to prison, remain open. The mere fact you're on bail reveals nothing."