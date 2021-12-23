Leeds and Sheffield Utd Boxing Day football matches off due to Covid

Leeds v Liverpool and Sheffield United’s Championship fixture at Preston North End have been removed from the Boxing Day fixture list after Covid caused further disruption to football’s festive schedule.

Outbreaks within the Leeds camp mean the side is unable to call on the 13 outfield players and goalkeeper necessary.

The Premier League acknowledged the decision “will disappoint supporters” and said it “understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games”.

The training ground at Thorp Arch will also be closed for a period of two days on the advice of Public Health England.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s Championship fixture at Preston North End has been postponed due to cases at North End.

The club have informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Deepdale due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

All tickets and official travel booked will be valid for the rearranged date, further details to be announced in due course.