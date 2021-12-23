Churches across our region are getting ready for their busiest few days of the year. More people attend at Christmas for things like Midnight Mass and carol services than at any other time. But with concerns over coronavirus increasing, there are people who will once again prefer to worship at home which is one of the reasons why online services have now become a permanent part of weekly life for many parishes.

Since the pandemic began, standing in front of a camera to lead worship remotely has become part of the job for many vicars and it continues to be so as they recognise the opportunity it presents to reach people who cannot be in church in person.

The Church of England estimates there are more than 17,000 online services listed on its website Credit: ITV News

When places of worship closed their doors for weekly services at the start of the pandemic, many had never allowed people to join them online before. Now, 18 months on that has all changed.

17,000 Online services listed by Church of England

1 in 5 People watching national online services go to church infrequently or not at all

One of the church's most senior Bishops has led a recent review into the importance of Online Worship.

It has been unbelievable. I think if the Archbishop of Canterbury and I had said we wanted the Church of England to move the whole of its operation, every single service online starting next Sunday, we'd have been met with ridicule. But that is what happened, and it required no central diktat.' Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York

It is not just Christians who continue to offer online worship. Among the religions continuing to offer regular services are Buddhist temples, Hindu temples and Muslim mosques.

Online is going to play a huge role in our lives going forward and therefore I hope that the places of worship and the religious leadership continues to connect with people and engage in particular the younger generations via social media and by offering online services. Qari Asim, Imam

The pandemic has changed many aspects of all our lives. Finding new ways to explore religion from home is one of those changes which looks like being a permanent one.

