HGV driver killed in Goldthorpe Bypass crash

A HGV driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A635 Goldthorpe Bypass near Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to the collision between two lorries and two cars just after 7:24am this morning.

The occupants of the two cars have suffered minor injuries, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The family of the driver who has passed away have been informed and are being supported by police.

Officers say they are expecting that the road will be closed for the rest of the day, so people are being advised to avoid the area due to significant delays.