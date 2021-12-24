A man and a woman have been charged with murdering a baby boy at a house in Chesterfield on Christmas Day last year.

Stephen Boden, 29, of Barrow Hill, near Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murdering Finley Boden and two counts of child neglect.

In a statement confirming details of the charges, Derbyshire Constabulary said: "Paramedics were called to a house in Old Whittington in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020, to reports that a ten-month-old boy was unresponsive.

"The baby, Finley Boden, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead."

Boden and Marsden appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court in Derby on Friday and were both remanded in custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.