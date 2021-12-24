Play video

Video report by Martin Fisher

The so-called "Man with a Pram" John Burkhill will be spending his Christmas Day walking from Chesterfield Hospital to Sheffield Northern General to raise money for Macmillian Cancer Support.

Mr Burkhill spends his days pushing a pram around Sheffield collecting money in his bid to raise a million pounds for the cancer charity.

Over the last three decades, the 82-year-old has taken part in more than a thousand official events, raising more than £800,000 for charity in the process.

He wasn't able to take part in his Christmas Day walk last year because of Covid-19 and is more determined than ever to complete it this year.

He said: "The only thing that I'm sad about really is that I can't give my high fives out to the kids that I normally do give them a high five things like that."

He added that eating bread and dripping has helped him to stay fit enough to do his walks.