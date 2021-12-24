Police are urging us to be careful what we post on social media over Christmas, in order to lower the risk of being burgled.

They say things like 'checking in' on Facebook, sharing images of your new home and posting live updates from events all put you at increased risk.

It can also impact your insurance, as some companies have been known to reject claims where social media posts have triggered burglaries.

Many have now incorporated policies that require customers to take "reasonable care" to keep their property secure - posting pictures about trips or new purchases will be considered a breach of this.

According to research by Admiral Insurance:

1 in 12 Brits had been burgled after posting their location on social media.

Figures from Swinton Insurance showed:

568,703 people posted about their holidays.

Swinton also found that people in Yorkshire and the Humber play it 3% riskier than the UK average - they are supposedly 21% more likely than the average Brit to post about their new home.

Credit: Swinton Insurance

North Yorkshire police have recommended the following steps before you go out:

Close and lock all your doors and windows, even if you’re only going out for a few minutes

Double-lock any door

Make sure that any valuables are out of sight

Keep handbags away from the letterbox or cat flap and hide all keys including car keys, as a thief could hook keys or valuables through even a small opening

Never leave car documents or ID in obvious places such as kitchens or hallways

In the evening, shut the curtains and leave lights on

If you’re out all day, then it’s advisable to use a timer device to automatically turn lights and a radio on at night

Set your burglar alarm

Make sure the side gate is locked

Lock your shed or garage

Lock your bike inside a secure shed or garage, to a robust fitting bolted to the ground or wall, like a ground anchor

If you're going away for a longer period of time, they say you should: