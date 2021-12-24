Think before you post: Police warn how social media helps burglars find targets
Police are urging us to be careful what we post on social media over Christmas, in order to lower the risk of being burgled.
They say things like 'checking in' on Facebook, sharing images of your new home and posting live updates from events all put you at increased risk.
It can also impact your insurance, as some companies have been known to reject claims where social media posts have triggered burglaries.
Many have now incorporated policies that require customers to take "reasonable care" to keep their property secure - posting pictures about trips or new purchases will be considered a breach of this.
According to research by Admiral Insurance:
Figures from Swinton Insurance showed:
Swinton also found that people in Yorkshire and the Humber play it 3% riskier than the UK average - they are supposedly 21% more likely than the average Brit to post about their new home.
North Yorkshire police have recommended the following steps before you go out:
Close and lock all your doors and windows, even if you’re only going out for a few minutes
Double-lock any door
Make sure that any valuables are out of sight
Keep handbags away from the letterbox or cat flap and hide all keys including car keys, as a thief could hook keys or valuables through even a small opening
Never leave car documents or ID in obvious places such as kitchens or hallways
In the evening, shut the curtains and leave lights on
If you’re out all day, then it’s advisable to use a timer device to automatically turn lights and a radio on at night
Set your burglar alarm
Make sure the side gate is locked
Lock your shed or garage
Lock your bike inside a secure shed or garage, to a robust fitting bolted to the ground or wall, like a ground anchor
If you're going away for a longer period of time, they say you should:
Make sure your posts aren’t public and that they’re only seen by your friends
Leave lights and a radio on a timer to make the property appear occupied
Get a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property or join a Neighbourhood or resident Watch Scheme
Consider asking your neighbours to close curtains after dark and to park on your drive
Remember to cancel newspaper and milk deliveries