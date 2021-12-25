Humberside Police issue domestic abuse advice for Christmas period

Humberside Police have said they will still be available for victims of domestic abuse over the festive period.

The force has also issued advice for anyone who needs to escape an abusive relationship at a time of year when victims can be subject to prolonged periods of abuse whilst at home with their partner.

16% of people say that they are more likely to be abused during the Christmas period with 57% saying that the holiday season puts a strain on their relationship, according to a survey by the Home Office.

The force is advising people who are victims, or people who know someone who is a victim to create a safety plan:

Tell someone you trust what is happening. You could also consider setting up a code word with a friend, family member or neighbour which they know means you need help. Arrange a safe place to go, where you know you can go if you need to leave quickly

Plan your way out – if you need to leave, what’s the best way of getting out and away as quickly and safely as possible?

Consider packing a bag with essential items such as medication, cash and your passport and leaving it with someone you trust.

Make copies of keys and hide them in places you can get to easily.

Always have a small amount of money on you – enough for a bus fare for example. Keep abusive letters, emails and texts as evidence.

If you’re injured by your partner, always seek medical help. Not only do you ensure that you get the treatment you need but it will also ensure there is a record of the abuse if and when you’re ready to come forward.

If arguments occur try and move to a space where the risk to you is lower. Stay away from kitchens, bathrooms and garages where there are likely to be things that could be used as weapons close to hand. Where possible, get to a room where there’s a window or external door where you can escape OR yell for help.

Let your children know that your priority is for them to be safe. Teach them to get to a place of safety and dial 999.

People are also advised to speak to a support agency if they are planning on leaving an abusive relationship.

Humberside Police have said that people should also think about staying safe online by changing passwords; deleting social media profiles; creating new online shopping accounts and taking geolocation off devices such as phones.

Help & support - available throughout the Christmas period