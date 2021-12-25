The father and son RNLI duo from Withernsea on Christmas Day standby

Play video

Report by Jonathan Brown

Hayden Binns may be just 17 years old, but he's just become the newest recruit to Withernsea Lifeboat Station's volunteer crew.

Following in the wake of his father Antony they're swapping Christmas presents for open water this Christmas Day as they prepare to drop everything if an emergency happens.

"At first it was oh it's my dad but now it's just normal, I just see him as a crew member rather than my dad when I'm out there", said Hayden.

"I've always been into the sea and surfing and fishing in boats and stuff like that so the sea was a massive part of my life and then I just thought with the lifeboat station I could help people out doing something I'm loving.

Hayden Binns

The dangers of life at sea hit home in Withernsea, when local fisherman Peter Mosley went overboard from a vessel near Tunstall two years ago.

Despite the best efforts of lifeboat volunteers including Antony, who was a friend of Peter, it took three weeks for his body to be recovered - but Antony says it was a tragedy that only strengthened his son's desire to pledge his time.

Peter Mosley

"I thought it'd put him off but it made him stronger and want to do it more", he said.

"You've definitely got to have a passion for what you do and that job was one of the hardest I've ever had to do, I hope none of our crew ever have to go through it, not with somebody you know it was horrible."

And when duty calls, they're both ready to step up.

"It feels different knowing I could be there having my Christmas dinner and the pager could go off and it just be go.

"We train twice a week, so when you look at fuel and general running costs it's expensive, so it's important people do give just to keep the RNLI afloat."

So while the training drills continue - so does the need for public support so that volunteers like Antony and Hayden can be called upon to head out into the unknown to help those who need them most.