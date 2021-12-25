Yellow warning for parts of North and West Yorkshire on Boxing Day

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of North and West Yorkshire by the Met Office for Boxing Day.

Snow and strong winds will probably affect some higher elevations, leading to possible disruption, mainly to travel.

The warning is in place throughout Boxing Day. Credit: Met Office

The warning has been issued for parts of Bradford, Otley, Bingley, Ilkley and Skipton.

The Met Office has warned that some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow or ice - which are likely to lead to longer journey times.

There are also warnings that some short-term loss of power and other services are possible.