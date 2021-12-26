'It's okay to talk': Calls for men struggling with mental health to speak out

There are fresh calls for men who are struggling with their mental health over the festive period to speak out, amid rising concerns that many are suffering in silence.

Whether it’s the financial strain that accompanies gift buying, the cold and dark winter nights, or the reality of spending Christmas alone, there can be a number of triggers for mental health problems during the holiday season.

The Andy's Man Club charity, which was founded in Halifax five years ago, brings more than 1200 men together in places like Hull, Bridlington, Sheffield, Halifax and Scarborough every week.

The charity runs talking groups and encourages members that 'it's okay to talk', in the hope of eliminating stigma.

Last year, almost 5,000 people in England took their own lives with three quarters of those being men.

A 2019 YouGov survey found that 54% of UK adults were worried about the mental health of someone they knew at Christmas.

Tips for coping during Christmas

Take time for yourself - remember it’s OK to say no. You don’t have to take part in things that might be difficult for you, whether they’re online or in person.

Plan ahead - if you can, try to have conversations with friends or family about everyone’s expectations of any celebrations well in advance. Be honest about how you want to spend the holidays.

Reach out - talking about how you’re feeling can help put things into perspective and may help you feel more positive.

Help & support