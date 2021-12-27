Play video

The former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu, remembers Desmond Tutu

The former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu, has paid tribute to South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu who has died at the age of 90.

The Right Rev John Sentamu met Desmond Tutu on many occasions, including welcoming him during several of his visits to the UK.

Remembering his friend with a smile, he's been telling ITV News of the impact he had, not just in South Africa, but across the world.

He's one of those people whose labours were always full of joy, but at the same time, he had a steely hand in which he did not see any unloving action to go unchallenged. But he would do it with his smile [and] his laugh. Lord Sentamu, Former Archbishop of York

Admitting that he will personally miss Mr Tutu, Lord Sentamu also remembers receiving a bunch of flowers from Desmond Tutu within around three hours of being appointed Archbishop of York in 2005 with the message "welcome."

He says Mr Tutu would have liked his epitaph to say that he "loved, laughed, cried" and he remembers managing to share laughter with him even when discussing difficult personal news when they were both diagnosed with prostate cancer.