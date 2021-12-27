Huddersfield volunteers help homeless with food and supplies over Christmas

Play video

Video report by ITV Calendar's Chris Kiddey

Volunteers in Huddersfield have been helping the homeless over Christmas by preparing food and sharing vital winter supplies.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association has been ramping up its efforts to support those in need.

As we know, due to the pandemic, a lot of people have been adversely affected because of it, and a lot of people have been made homeless. We have taken the initiative as Muslims to help those most in need. It is good to see young people working to help the community in this way. Nidaul Haq, Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

Previous years have also seen members giving lifts to care home residents in Huddersfield so they can enjoy a Christmas lunch, and visiting hospitals to hand out toys to children and nurses.

Volunteer Subhan Saeed said: "It's a feeling of gratitude for what you have almost, and generosity. It makes you feel better as well, not just the people you are helping."