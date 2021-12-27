Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on a lead when exploring remote parts of North Yorkshire after one pup had a lucky escape at the weekend.

Meatball the Irish Wheaten Terrier fell 10 metres into a river while walking around the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail on Boxing Day.

His owners contacted the Cave Rescue Organisation, who entered the river and found Meatball "in a distressed state".

The moment Meatball was returned to safety

Luckily, they were able to reunite him with his owner unharmed, but the crew say they have dealt with similar incidents that did not end as well.

In July 2019, another dog called Neo became trapped under water. His body was not recovered until the water level subsided on the third day.