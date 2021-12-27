A man in his 20s has been killed in a stabbing at a Sheffield pub on Boxing Day.

The attack happened at the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton on Sunday 26 December at around 10pm.

The man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police are now urging any witnesses to come forward.

We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the Gypsy Queen at the time and who may have seen anything that can help us determine exactly what happened which led to the death of a young man. DCI Mick Hakin, South Yorkshire Police

Anyone with information that could help South Yorkshire Police with its investigations enquiries is being asked to call 101, quoting incident number 845, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.